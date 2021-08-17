Democratic millennial leader joins Wisconsin US Senate race

Olikara said he would model his campaign after winning ones run in Wisconsin by President Joe Biden in 2020 and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2018. Both of them did well with crucial independent voters in the swing state.

“I’m really proud that we have a pretty wide coalition of people coming together as a motley crew of people," Olikara said.

Barbara Lawton, who served eight years as former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle’s lieutenant governor, endorsed OIikara on Tuesday.

Olikara, who credits Doyle with sparking his interest in getting involved with politics and studying at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, launched his campaign with an event in Milwaukee. Olikara is the son of Indian immigrants and grew up in Brookfield. If elected, he would become the first person of Indian descent to represent Wisconsin in Congress.