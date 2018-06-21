KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Democrats in Howard County will determine who will be the party's nominee for a county council seat after a recount of ballots cast in May's primary ended in a tie.
The Kokomo Tribune reports the race between incumbent Les Ellison and challenger Leslie Fatum ended in a 578-578 tie after the recount was finished Tuesday.
Now 18 Democratic precinct committeemen will determine during a June 30 caucus who will advance to the general election.
The caucus could determine who ultimately takes the seat. That's because no Republicans filed to run for the seat. The GOP has until June 30 to fill the ballot vacancy for the general election.
———
Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com