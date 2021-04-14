Democratic pro-abortion rights PAC hopes to oust Gov. Baker

Other Republican governors in New England being targeted by the group include New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

Baker last year vetoed a bill — known as the Roe Act — which sought to codify abortion rights into state law, allow abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases where the child would not survive after birth, and lower from 18 to 16 the age at which women could seek an abortion without consent from a parent or guardian.

Baker said while he strongly supports many provisions of the measure, he could not support expanding the availability of later-term abortions and permitting 16- and 17-year-olds to get an abortion without parental consent.

The Democratic-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate voted to override Baker’s veto, making the measure a state law despite his opposition.

Baker, 64, is currently in the middle of his second term and hasn’t said whether he’ll seek a third term in next year’s election.

Former Massachusetts state Sen. Ben Downing became the first Democrat to formally announce a run for governor in 2022.