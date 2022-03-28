Democratic Rep. Jen Schultz of Duluth runs for Congress

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Jen Schultz, of Duluth, entered the race for Congress in northeastern Minnesota 8th District on Monday, hoping to win her party's backing to challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber.

Schultz made the announcement at an event in Virginia, followed by a stop in Duluth.

“I believe everyone in our district deserves access to good jobs, affordable healthcare, the best education, and the ability to afford a good life for their family,” Schultz said in a statement. “We need someone in Congress to fight for all of us, not just some of us.”

Schultz's campaign says she has the endorsement of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, who represented the district from 2013 to 2019.

Schultz is a health care economics professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, and is serving her fourth term in the Minnesota House, where she chairs the human services committee.

Ernest Joseph Oppegaard-Peltier III, of Bemidji, who's a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota, is also seeking the Democratic endorsement to challenge Stauber, who is seeking a third term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0