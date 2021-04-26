Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan to seek open US Senate seat in Ohio

“I think Tim Ryan needs to run and I think the Republican Party needs to run one of their Trump-supporting extremists, and I think we can win it,” former Gov. Ted Strickland said in a recent Associated Press interview. “We can do it by getting out the Democratic vote, appealing to independents and hoping that a lot of the people in the suburbs are just sick and tired of the madness that’s coming out of the Republican Party.”

Ryan has nearly two decades of Washington experience. He has nuanced positions on abortion — he is pro-abortion rights and Irish Catholic — and guns — he has gone from an A to an F rating from the National Rifle Association. He also engages in the spiritual practice of mindfulness, about which he has written a book.

Others, however, are strongly pushing for the party to put forth a woman or person of color for the job, arguing Democrats have taken the Black vote for granted and run white male candidates for top jobs before who lost.

Ryan has said he plans to run a statewide campaign, seeking votes in every region besides the Democrat-dominated large cities.