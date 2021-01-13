Democratic response to SC State of the State address

Democrats across South Carolina are grateful for our women and men who are on the front lines...working day and night to save lives and keep essential services going. And we mourn with and pray for those who have already lost loved ones to this deadly virus.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

With all due respect, Governor, because you’ve failed to lead us, the current state of our state…is bleak.

As a single mom, small business owner and someone who knows all too well the struggles of a pre-existing condition like Sickle Cell Anemia, I understand the gravity of the challenges we’re facing and the courage, empathy and compassion that true leadership demands in this unprecedented moment.

How can you tout a strong economy, Governor, when over 810,000 South Carolinians have already filed for unemployment? Many are still trying to access pandemic assistance that will help them cover basic living expenses like food, medicines, mortgage payments and rent.

Who says we can’t be pro-business and pro-people? The two aren’t mutually exclusive.