Democratic runoff set up in Texas attorney general race

  • Updated
HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt suspended his campaign for Texas attorney general Thursday, setting up a May runoff between the top Democratic primary vote-getter Rochelle Garza and former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski.

During a news conference in Houston, Merritt acknowledged that as a ballot recount continued from last week’s primary, he came to realize he was unlikely to beat Jaworski for second place and a place in the runoff. He said he was stepping aside to endorse Garza as the best candidate to challenge the Republicans to be Texas' top lawyer.

“She has demonstrated that she can run a campaign that energizes our base, that reflects the diversity of our party,” Merritt said of the South Texas civil rights lawyer.

The Democratic nominee will in November face the winner of a Republican runoff between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Paxton drew a high-profile series of primary challengers and failed to secure a majority of primary votes in his bid for a third term after his former deputies reported him to the FBI, accusing him of corruption. The federal probe is ongoing, and Paxton is also awaiting trial on state securities fraud charges brought in 2015.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

