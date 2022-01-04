 Skip to main content
Democratic state Sen. Lesser to run for lieutenant governor

BOSTON (AP) — Four-term Massachusetts state Sen. Eric Lesser announced Tuesday that he is running for lieutenant governor.

The Longmeadow Democrat, who chairs the Legislature’s Economic Development Committee, said in an email to supporters that the status quo isn’t working and is creating an economy that drives up housing costs and gridlock in some places while vacuuming up jobs in other areas.

Despite its progressive history, Massachusetts is becoming one of the most unequal places in the country, he added.

“Massachusetts has so much going for it, but it’s harder and harder to live here,” Lesser said. “It’s just too expensive — good housing is becoming out of reach, public transportation is outdated or nonexistent, and the cost of childcare is crushing families. The status quo doesn’t work for anybody.”

Lesser joins other Democrats hoping to be elected lieutenant governor including Pittsfield state Sen. Adam Hinds, Acton state Rep. Tami Gouveia, and Bret Bero, a Boston businessman.

There are currently just two declared Democratic candidates for governor — Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz.

Another possible Democratic contender is Attorney General Maura Healey, although she has not made a formal announcement.

Geoff Diehl, a former Republican state representative, has also announced his candidacy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

