Democratic state senator weighing run for governor in 2022

BOSTON (AP) — State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, a critic of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, is weighing a bid for Massachusetts governor next year.

In a written statement Monday, the Boston Democrat said the state needs “someone who’ll run toward problems, not away from them.”

“That’s why I’m seriously considering running for governor,” she said.

Chang-Diaz, the first Latina to win a seat in the Massachusetts Senate, was elected in 2008. She is currently Senate chair of two joint committees with the House: the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights and Inclusion; and the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy.

“Families across Massachusetts are struggling to make rent, stay safe, and give their kids a brighter future. The crises now boiling over in our state — economic, public health, and racial justice — make it absolutely clear we need someone in the corner office who feels the same urgency working people do,” she said in the statement.

Chang-Diaz has faulted Baker’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, saying there are strategies he hasn’t tried to reach out to minority communities hardest hit by the virus.