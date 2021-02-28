Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades

Democrats say their aim is to make it easier for more people to vote, regardless of partisan affiliation. And they counter that Republican objections are based more in preserving their own power by hindering minorities from voting than a principled opposition.

“The anti-democratic forces in the Republican Party have focused their energy on peddling unwarranted and expensive voter restriction measures,” said Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost her 2018 Georgia bid to become the first Black female governor in U.S. history. “We all have a right to take our seat at the table and our place at the ballot box.”

The bill was an object of intense focus at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, a gathering where Trump’s lies about mass election fraud took center stage.

In a speech Sunday, Trump branded the bill as “a disaster" and a “monster” that “cannot be allowed to pass."

Meanwhile, CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp told attendees that if they could internalize one thing from this year's conference, it was to “do all you can” to stop “this unconstitutional power grab” from becoming law.

"What we saw this election will be what you will see every single election. And we have to fight it,” Schlapp warned ominously.