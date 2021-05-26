Democratic Wisconsin state Sen. Larson enters US Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, joined an already crowded field of Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, launching his candidacy Wednesday with a promise to fight the “bullies in Washington and Wall Street.”

Larson, in a video announcing his candidacy, voiced his support for liberal Democratic policy proposals including Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and increasing taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.

“As your neighbor, I’m asking you to join me in standing up to the bullies in Washington and Wall Street, so we can write the next chapter of our American history together,” Larson said.

Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term in 2022. His spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Larson's candidacy.