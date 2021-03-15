Democrats' 2018 Trump Country hero faces hard political path

Lamb argues that Democrats should continue to reach beyond city limits and inner-ring suburbs. And when they do, they must talk about issues in plain language that shows how it helps people in their everyday needs, he argues.

“Rather than talking about health care reform, you would talk about how are we going to get someone’s insulin price down,” Lamb said. “How are we going to get someone’s Social Security check up again and not have it eaten up by Medicare premiums.”

With Lamb's district in the middle of the nation's most prolific natural gas reservoir, he is especially focused on his party's messaging on climate and fossil fuels, pressing party leaders to understand the importance of the exploration industry to the economy and families, while urging distance from the left's calls to end “fracking” or fossil fuels.

He also has tried to take middle-of-the-road positions on guns and abortion, a combination that Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey carried into 2006′s election when he won the seat by beating an unpopular incumbent.

But moderate positions might not fly in a primary if the Democratic Party continues to shift away from white working-class voters outside of Pennsylvania's faster-growing cities and suburbs.