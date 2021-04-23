Democrats, activists call on governor to veto wetlands bill

Hoosier Environmental Council executive director Jesse Kharbanda said the nonprofit group joined dozens of others calling on Holcomb to turn down the bill, warning that it eliminates critical wetlands protections, even though it is less extreme than the original Senate version that would have completely done away with all protections.

Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, conceded that the current regulations are confusing and could be improved, but said this bill isn't the answer. Brinegar said he asked Holcomb to veto “this potentially very detrimental legislation.”

“The reduction in wetland regulations will likely have negative impacts on water quality, flood control and quality of place factors that are connected to attracting the best and brightest workers and businesses to Indiana,” Brinegar said. “But given the importance of wetlands, the ideal initial remedy should have been a thorough study with input by the regulated community – not the drastic changes proposed in this bill.”

The governor’s office said Friday that Holcomb would review the bill, but hasn’t commented yet on what action he plans to take on the measure.