Democrats advance civil rights legislation in New Mexico

“There is some ability of having a broader range of rights protected than you would see in federal court,” bill co-sponsor and Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf said. He noted likely new protections against discrimination on the basis of sex.

Law enforcement agencies and police associations remain staunchly opposed, along with school boards and city and county governments.

“It will do nothing to rectify wrongs by so-called government bad actors,” said Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart, who served on the civil rights commission and wrote a dissenting opinion. “Don’t fall for it, I beg you.”

Democratic sponsors of the bill say the $2 million cap on damages was added to a revised bill before Monday's committee meeting in response to negotiations with the New Mexico association of counties that administers an insurance pool for county sheriffs.

But changes to the bill did little or nothing to stanch criticism that the bill would undermine government finances and public investments in police training and pay. The state's Human Services Department said the bill could result in lawsuits against Medicaid providers and state contractors.