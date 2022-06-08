 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democrats advance gun control bills in Delaware legislature

  • 0

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Bills banning the sale or possession of a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms in Delaware and prohibiting anyone under age 21 from buying a firearm are headed to the House floor after clearing a Democrat-led committee Wednesday.

The bills are part of a package of gun restrictions Gov. John Carney and fellow Democrats are pushing to pass by the end of this month in the wake of recent mass shootings in other states.

The ban on what lawmakers described as “assault weapons” targets more than 60 specific models of semiautomatic rifles, pistols and shotguns, as well as “copycat weapons.” That term applies to any semiautomatic rifle that can accept a detachable magazine and has two additional features, such as a folding stock or pistol grip, and to any semiautomatic shotgun with a folding stock.

The legislation, sponsored by House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and scheduled for a floor vote Thursday, is similar to other bills Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to pass in recent years.

People are also reading…

During a public hearing Wednesday, Longhurst rejected the notion that her bill bans any weapons, suggesting it simply bans future sales.

“This isn’t a ban. It’s a discontinuation,” Longhurst said. “You will not be allowed to purchase going forward.”

Longhurst said the intent of the legislation to make sure the next mass shooting does not happen in Delaware.

“This is a weapon of war. It’s not a weapon to have on the streets,” said Longhurst, who claimed “assault rifles” were responsible for 85% of fatalities in shootings involving four or more deaths.

The bill would not prohibit the possession, or the transport or transfer to a family member, of a targeted firearm that was lawfully possessed or bought before the law’s effective date. It would, however, restrict possession to the gun owner’s property, other private property with that property owner’s consent, and to shooting ranges.

It also includes an exception for attendance at “any exhibition, display, or educational project” sponsored or authorized by a law enforcement agency or recognized entity that promotes education about firearms. It’s unclear whether that exception would allow the display of legally owned firearms at gun rights rallies or other public venues.

The bill also includes exemptions for law enforcement, federal government and military personnel acting within the scope of official business, as well as retired police officers and armored car guards.

Opponents argued the bill violates gun ownership rights enshrined in the state constitution and will do little to stem gun violence in Delaware, where almost all shootings involve handguns.

“Ask any police officer, it’s not the rifles,” said Jeff Hague, president of the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, a gun rights advocacy group and Delaware’s official NRA state affiliate.

Hague accused gun control advocates of alienating too many people instead of working with gun rights advocates on solutions to gun violence and of trying to take advantage of recent tragedies “to make a political statement.”

One things lawmakers from both parties seem to agree on is that the fight over gun control will wind up in the courts.

“That’s probably where it’s going to end up,” Longhurst acknowledged, a sentiment echoed by House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf.

“Maybe it’s time we have a court decision, a ruling on the assault weapons bill, and this bill,” said Schwartzkopf, chief sponsor of the age-restriction bill. “Instead of all of us wannabe lawyers, including me, sitting around saying, ‘It’s unconstitutional, it’s not unconstitutional.’ ... There are two sides to this argument, and neither one of us knows which one is right.”

Schwartzkopf’s bill raises the minimum age at which a person can legally possess or purchase any rifle, or firearm ammunition, from 18 to 21, the same age requirement for handguns. The bill does not apply to shotguns or muzzleloaders and allows possession of a firearm by a person under 21 for hunting or other recreational activity while under the direct supervision of a person 21 or older.

It also exempts police officers, active members of the military, and holders of concealed-carry permits. That means, for example, that a 19-year-old airman stationed at Dover Air Force Base could go to a Delaware gun shop and buy a rifle, but a 19-year-old working at a local business could not.

Supporters of the bill note that 21 is also the minimum age to buy cigarettes or alcohol, or to place a bet at a casino.

Opponents argued that if teenagers can’t be trusted with firearms because their brains are not fully developed, as the legislation suggests, perhaps they should also be prohibited from voting, serving in the military or getting married.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

The White House says a small private airplane entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home on Saturday, and that led to the brief evacuation of the president and first lady. The White House says there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home. The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration's work to attract investment to Central America has generated $3.2 billion in private-sector commitments. The effort is intended to reduce migration toward the United States by creating more economic opportunity in countries plagued by poverty and violence. Harris made the announcement at this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together countries from across the hemisphere. As vice president, Harris is responsible for tackling migration issues, although progress has been slow. Harris has made just two trips to Latin America since taking office last year.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

The Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and another aide to former President Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation. That’s according to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday. The action came the same day the Justice Department said a grand jury had indicted Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, for his refusal to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. The New York Times first reported the decision not to prosecute Meadows and Scavino.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

A U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan is appealing a three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. Ridge Alkonis' family says he suffered from acute mountain sickness and passed out behind the wheel while driving after a visit to Mount Fuji. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Alkonis' parents are asking for mercy because they say that while the crash was a tragedy, it was also an accident. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, but has appealed, and a hearing is set for Wednesday. Alkonis is at home in Japan pending the appeal, and the Navy says he remains on active duty.

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China has defended its military pilots, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. A Defense Ministry spokesperson says China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.” Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk. Separately, Australia said a Chinese fighter jet's maneuvers were a dangerous act of aggression against an Australian air force plane that was conducting aerial surveillance in the South China Sea.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

Rosendale wins GOP primary; Zinke race too early to call

Rosendale wins GOP primary; Zinke race too early to call

Montana's lone congressman handily won the GOP primary in his bid for a second term as ballot-counting continued in the race for the state’s newly created second seat in the U.S. House. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale fended off three Republican primary challengers Tuesday and will take on Democrat Penny Ronning of Billings in the general election. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was locked in a tight race with former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski for the GOP nomination for the other seat. Lincoln, Glacier and Beaverhead counties hadn't reported any results by midnight. For the first time in three decades Montana has two House seats after population growth documented in the 2020 census.

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrants caravan continues its journey to the US border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News