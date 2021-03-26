Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul

“I’m prepared to go on this fight for however long it takes," he said. “Look at how long it took us to get the right to vote.”

Sharpton also suggested that Black voters have been energized by the debate, which could lead to a surge in participation in next year’s midterm elections despite the new voting requirements enacted by Republicans.

“By them being so blatant, I think that they play into our national strategy," Sharpton said. “We just need the Democrats in the Senate to stand up.”

The Georgia law requires a photo ID in order to vote absentee by mail, cuts the time people have to request an absentee ballot and limits where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed. The bill was a watered-down version of some of the proposals considered by the GOP-led General Assembly.

H.R. 1 is vast, and its Senate counterpart would confront the new Georgia law by expanding voting by mail and early voting, both popular during the pandemic. It would more broadly open ballot access by creating automatic voter registration nationwide, allowing former felons to vote and limiting the way states can remove registered voters from the rolls. It also addresses campaign financing and ethics laws.