Democrats bank on relief aid to win back wary working class

Like Biden, Trump campaigned in Westmoreland County, and he won the county by nearly 30 percentage points. But Biden got about 11,000 more votes here than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. That's significant given that Biden won Pennsylvania by only about 80,500 votes.

Bill Bretz, chairman of the county’s Republican Party, said the new direct economic benefits are canceled out by other Biden administration policies. That includes nixing the Keystone XL pipeline, which has raised fears that Pennsylvania's natural gas producers could face similar limits in the name of battling climate change.

“There’s a lot of people who are still registered Democrats, who still hold on to those working-class Democratic values," Bretz said. "But their sensitivities are violated by the national Democratic platform.”

Indeed, people like Mary Wilmes, who owns a gift shop in the county seat of Greensburg, doesn't like to rile customers with talk of politics. But she did offer praise for Biden and his work promoting the stimulus. “He's giving you the sense that he cares about people,” she said.

“It's not like before," Wilmes added, “when what we had was, ‘It’s all about himself.'”