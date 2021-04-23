Democrats blast 'regressive' GOP-backed voting law rewrite

During the 2020 pandemic-affected election, support grew for that latter change amid concern that it would be impossible to guarantee both an absentee application and a return ballot could get through the U.S. mail in such a short time.

Seitz’s legislation also would prioritize the order of forms of identification that voters can present, so that they may not use the last four digits of the social security number many have committed to memory if they have been issued an Ohio driver’s license or state ID card. For those without the other forms of ID, a provision says they can use electronic versions of their bank statements or utility bills rather than hard copies.

Perhaps most irritating to the Ohio Democratic Party is Seitz's decision to include in the bill a permanent prohibition on placing ballot drop boxes at various spots around a county, rather than only at the county board of elections.