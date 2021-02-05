Democrats cap damage awards in police accountability bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill that would strip police officers of immunity from civil rights lawsuits in state court is being rewritten to cap potential damage awards at $2 million, in a concession to critics who warned of dire financial consequences for local governments and taxpayers.

Bill sponsor and state Rep. Georgene Louis of Albuquerque announced the revisions Friday to the bill that would also waive personal liability in lawsuits against police and other government officials for violations of an array of civil rights under the state constitution.

The bill confronts a crucial hurdle at a hearing scheduled for Monday in the Democrat led state House.

New Mexico, the state with the largest percentage of Latino residents in the nation, routinely ranks first or second among states for per-capita annual killings by police, according to a national database maintained by The Washington Post.

“If we’re going to repair the trust between government actors and the communities they serve, we need to provide avenues for accountability,” Louis said.