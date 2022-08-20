 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democrats: Cox's cabinet pick should resign Utah House seat

  • Updated
  • 0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats are demanding that Gov. Spencer Cox's pick to head the Department of Natural Resources resign his legislative seat and withdraw from the November ballot, saying it violates the state constitution for him to serve in both roles.

Cox selected Republican state Rep. Joel Ferry as the agency's executive director, a cabinet position. Ferry has been serving in an acting role pending his confirmation by the Utah Senate, but he's hanging onto his legislative seat and he remains on the ballot in House District 1.

The Utah Democratic Party says that violates the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches set out in the Utah Constitution, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The governor's office has previously argued that it doesn't, because Ferry resigned from legislative committees and assignments that would govern natural resources-related issues and he is not taking any compensation for his legislative role.

People are also reading…

On Thursday, legal counsel for the Utah Democratic Party and Joshua Hardy, Ferry’s opponent in November, wrote to Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office asking for Ferry to be disqualified from the ballot since he’s ineligible to hold office if he is reelected.

“The separation of powers provisions of our state constitution requires that legislators only perform legislative duties. Mr. Ferry cannot perform executive duties while holding legislative office, even if he is working for both offices for free,” the letter said.

Lt. Gov. Henderson’s office did not respond to a request for comment, the Tribune reported.

The issue puts the state GOP in a tough spot. The seat has been solidly Republican for years, but it's too late to replace Ferry on the ballot, and Hardy is the only other candidate on it. Republican Karson Riser filed as a write-in candidate last week.

Utah GOP Chairman Carson Jorgensen said Democrats were trying to take advantage of a legal loophole to try and win an election they otherwise would lose handily. Utah law allows a party to swap a candidate on the ballot if they die, resign due to a physical or mental disability, are disqualified for improper filing or nominating procedures, or resign to run for president or vice president. Ferry’s situation does not apply.

“The Legislature should include ‘appointment by the governor’ to reasons for replacing a candidate on the ballot. It’s not fair to the process to nullify the vote of Republicans in an entire district because the governor appointed the candidate to serve at the state level,” Jorgensen said.

The Senate has yet to schedule Ferry’s confirmation hearing. A vote to confirm him to the full Senate could either happen during the next interim session on Sept. 21 or wait until the October interim, after the time mail-in ballots are sent to voters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police say a man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself. Police say the man didn't seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set on Capitol Hill. Authorities say that as the man was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Police say he then opened fire, shooting several bullets into the air as police approached. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators have located addresses for him in Delaware and Pennsylvania and have learned he had a criminal history in the past decade.

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly insurrection while they face the legal consequences for their crimes. In some cases, rioters have used the attack as a platform for promoting their business endeavors, political aspirations or social media profiles. Many of those charged have used websites and crowdfunding platforms to raise money after their arrests. Efforts to capitalize on the riot haven’t gone over well with federal prosecutors or the judges who've sentenced more than 200 riot defendants so far. Prosecutors often cite the profit-chasing activities in seeking tougher punishments.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

Russian news agencies reported that lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession. The case has been denounced by the United States and could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback

What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback

Elections in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday could relaunch the political career of a former Republican star and effectively end the career of another. Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is the face of a House committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Her doggedness against the leader of the Republican Party has left her fighting for her seat. In Alaska, Sarah Palin seized on a vacancy in the state’s congressional delegation as a springboard back into politics. A victory in a special election for the U.S. House could send her to Washington as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News