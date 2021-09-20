Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by

The Republicans have made it clear they will not be helping with almost any of it. Instead, as the minority party in Congress hoping to regain control in the next election in 2022, Republicans plan to sit back, watching and waiting to see if Biden and his allies can succeed against the odds — or spectacularly fail.

The vote this week on funding to keep the government running past Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year and a built-in deadline, will force the political stalemate into the open.

The package is expected to keep most spending at its current levels on a stopgap basis to the end of the year and include supplemental funds for the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, as well as money to help defray the evacuations from Afghanistan. Tacking on legislative language to allow more borrowing to cover the nation's debt payments through 2022 sets the stage for a showdown.

The Treasury Department warned that it will soon run out of cash-on-hand, and have to rely on incoming receipts to pay its obligations, now at $28.4 trillion. That could force the Treasury to delay or miss payments, a devastating situation.

"Doing so would likely precipitate a historic financial crisis,” wrote Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Wall Street Journal.