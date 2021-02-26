Democrats hold 2-hour Georgia Capitol sit-in on voting bills

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of Georgia Democrats held a two-hour sit-in Friday on a stairway at the state Capitol after one Democratic lawmaker said it was improper that a police officer had physically moved her away while Democrats were protesting bills that would restrict voting and elections.

The move was another reflection of how raw tensions are over Republican efforts to change the state's voting and election laws. House Bill 531, a sweeping bill that would make multiple changes to restrict voting, could come up for a vote as soon as Monday, with the NAACP and other groups calling for protesters to descend on the capitol. Earlier this week, one of the most senior Democratic state lawmakers cried so heavily during a floor speech promising to fight GOP efforts that he had to mop away tears with a handkerchief.

Some Democrats had hoped to give brief speeches Friday in the House criticizing the bill but were not called on by Republican House Speaker David Ralston. During a lunch break they instead protested in the atrium of the Capitol.