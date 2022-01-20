 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Democrats' issue No. 1 in Senate race: Kill the filibuster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in Pennsylvania’s competitive Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, as the party struggles to use its majority in Washington to advance its agenda.

Calls to eliminate the filibuster percolated all through last year and, on Tuesday night, it was the first question asked to Democratic candidates at a forum hosted by the Enos Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

All three candidates there vowed to vote to get rid of the filibuster, a limitless debate that can prevent the Senate from voting on legislation unless it can muster a three-fifths majority vote.

In the 100-member chamber, that means 60 votes are needed to end filibusters against nearly all types of legislation. That included Wednesday night’s blockade of voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy.

Jeff Bartos, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, raised the need to preserve the filibuster when asked last week at a Lawrence County GOP candidates’ forum about his top legislative priorities if elected.

Right now, it’s an easy call for Democratic candidates to make, with 48 of 50 Senate Democrats in favor of changing it or getting rid of it, including Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

