 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democrats offer case in challenging GOP-drawn district maps

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's new Republican-drawn legislative maps all but “guarantee” GOP victories in an outsized number of state House districts, a Democratic operative said during his party's legal challenge of the legislature's redistricting work.

The state Democratic Party is challenging new boundaries for the Kentucky House and the state's six congressional districts. The party claims the redrawn maps present an “extreme partisan gerrymander” and excessively split counties, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

“By being able to dilute the Democratic votes in certain areas, it makes it so that the next election is guaranteed,” Kentucky Democratic Party Political Director Trey Hieneman said. “It dissuades candidates from wanting to run in a district where the results are predetermined.”

Attorneys with the state said the map wasn’t unfair to Democrats and followed all the rules set out in Kentucky's Constitution. An analysis backing the Democrats’ point of view is flawed, they said.

People are also reading…

Associate Attorney General Victor Maddox pointed out that in many areas, counties previously split up were made more whole in the new map.

Both sides presented their case during hearings this week in Franklin County Circuit Court. The case is assigned to Judge Thomas Wingate, who has acknowledged that the challenge, regardless of his ruling, is likely to end up in the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News