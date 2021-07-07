Democrats pan handling of Missouri unemployment overpayments

Bosley said workers who mistakenly received the overpayments because of a Labor Department error “should not be penalized for the government’s mess up.”

The Department of Labor’s Tuesday announcement for leniency on the federal portion came shortly after House Democrats called a news conference for Wednesday to complain about Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s handling of the issue.

Parson told reporters in his Capitol office that he is “fine” with waiving the federal portion, but “we’re still going to work on the state portion of that.”

“If it was a legitimate mistake, we’re fine with that," Parson said. "But if there’s anything beside that, you’re not going to get a blanket waiver."

The Labor Department on Tuesday said it will start collecting on the state unemployment overpayments in August.

A Republican-sponsored bill to exempt workers from having to pay back the state portion of unemployment overpayments passed the GOP-led state House 157-3 in March. But the measure didn't pass the Senate by the end of the legislative session in May and died.

Without that legislation, spokeswoman Maura Browning said in an email that the Labor Department is prohibited from waiving the state overpayments.

