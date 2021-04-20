Democrats point to Georgia in push for new elections law

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that laws like Georgia’s “remind us how much work remains to protect this precious, almost sacred right.”

Republicans at the hearing fumed as they reiterated their opposition to the Senate bill, challenged Democrats’ interpretation of the Georgia law and objected to the name of the hearing. The top Republican on the panel, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said the reference to Jim Crow-era laws was “offensive” and that Democrats were diminishing “the very real challenges and unfairness that minorities endured in the Jim Crow south at the hands of Southern Democrats.”

Grassley said that at a time when voters on both sides of the aisle have doubts about the integrity of our elections, “polarizing rhetoric that distorts history is not helpful.”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the Democratic bill is “not about righting wrongs, it’s about power. It’s about trying to grab power, and I can understand why people would want to grab it.”