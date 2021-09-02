Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel

“Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day," Cheney said in the statement. “I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal.”

As the committee has met privately, Cheney has worked closely with Democrats in determining the direction of the probe. The committee's chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in the statement announcing Cheney's appointment that Democrats are “fortunate to have a partner of such strength and courage” and that Cheney's insights have shaped the early work of the panel.

Cheney “has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people," Thompson said.