Democrats push $3.7B bill to secure Capitol; GOP offers less

In addition to the security improvements, the bill would provide $1.3 billion in emergency dollars to address COVID impacts at the Defense Department and additional money to help with pandemic costs at other agencies. It would also include $100 million for refugee assistance in Afghanistan as the U.S. withdraws from the war there, and it would increase the number of visas for some Afghan immigrants.

The top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, called the legislation a “Democratic wish list” and proposed his own $633 million bill that would pay the Capitol Police and the National Guard for costs related to the Jan. 6 response. The wide disparity between the two bills made it unlikely that Democrats in charge of the 50-50 Senate would find enough support to pass their more expensive legislation.

“I think that’s where our conference is,” Shelby told reporters Monday, referring to the narrower GOP bill. “It’s not what you want, it’s what you need. We need to fund the police and we need to fund the guard and move on.”