Democrats push through $8.3B budget without GOP support

The Democratic-controlled Maine Legislature approved a $8.3 billion budget without Republican support on Tuesday, with Democratic leaders intending to use a parliamentary tactic to ensure it goes into effect.
The budget normally needs a two-thirds majority vote to go into effect immediately. So Democratic leaders planned to adjourn Tuesday evening, ensuring the bill will become law before the fiscal year begins. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, meanwhile, must sign the budget bill by Thursday.
House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, decried Democrats for adopting the budget without an attempt to seek bipartisan consensus and vowed that Republicans wouldn’t be “bullied.”
“With this forced vote on an incomplete majority budget, we are ending bipartisanship in this chamber,” she said.
The final votes were 77-67 vote in the House and 20-14 in the Senate, mirroring party-line votes from earlier in the day.
While the tactics upended bipartisan traditions, Democrats put the blame on Republicans who may have overplayed their hand by insisting on deeper business tax cuts during negotiations on a supplemental budget to shore up the budget through June 30.
Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said Democrats wouldn’t let Republicans obstruct the budget.
“While I’m truly disappointed that my Republican colleagues have decided to turn their backs on a budget that had previously earned bipartisan support, we won’t let politics and obstruction get in the way of doing our jobs,” he said.
In the Senate, Democrat Bill Diamond and Republican Rick Bennett stood in opposition to the Democratic power play.
Bennett said he was in his first term years ago when Democrats adopted a budget without Republicans, and called it a “failure of leadership.” Diamond said it was too early to throw in the towel on bipartisan consensus.
Democratic leaders said their “back-to-basics” proposal was based on the previous budget that won bipartisan support in 2019.
The last time a two-year budget passed by a simple majority was in 2005. Republicans said it had happened only three times in the last 70 years.
The Legislature met Tuesday at Augusta Civic Center instead of the Maine State House to facilitate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Democrats plan to return for a special session to complete their work.
They'll poll the members to seek a two-thirds majority vote to return on April 28 while committee work continues. If that fails, then they will ask the governor to call the Legislature back into session.