Democrats push through $8.3B budget without GOP support

“While I’m truly disappointed that my Republican colleagues have decided to turn their backs on a budget that had previously earned bipartisan support, we won’t let politics and obstruction get in the way of doing our jobs,” he said.

In the Senate, Democrat Bill Diamond and Republican Rick Bennett stood in opposition to the Democratic power play.

Bennett said he was in his first term years ago when Democrats adopted a budget without Republicans, and called it a “failure of leadership.” Diamond said it was too early to throw in the towel on bipartisan consensus.

Democratic leaders said their “back-to-basics” proposal was based on the previous budget that won bipartisan support in 2019.

The last time a two-year budget passed by a simple majority was in 2005. Republicans said it had happened only three times in the last 70 years.

The Legislature met Tuesday at Augusta Civic Center instead of the Maine State House to facilitate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats plan to return for a special session to complete their work.