Democrats push to enshrine abortion rights in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators are redoubling efforts to repeal New Mexico’s dormant, 50-year-old ban on most abortion procedures that could go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

A bill that would shore up abortion rights statewide was scheduled for its first legislative committee hearing on Monday, in videoconference format as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Twenty-five senators have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill — an indication of strong support in the 42-member, Democrat-led state Senate.

The state's voters last year ousted five conservative-leaning Democratic senators who voted in 2019 against a failed bill to overturn the state's abortion ban.

The state House approved that bill and appears unlikely to waiver this year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, wants the abortion ban overturned.

New Mexico's 1969 abortion statute allows medical termination of a pregnancy with permission of a specialized hospital board only in instances of incest, rape reported to police, grave medical risks to the woman and indications of grave medical defects in the fetus.