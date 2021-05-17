 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats push to expand background checks for gun sales
0 comments
AP

Democrats push to expand background checks for gun sales

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats on Monday renewed their push to expand background checks to cover all gun sales, citing loopholes that allow online and private transactions to go undetected.

Bills introduced in the Republican-led Legislature would subject the sale of rifles and shotguns, not just handguns, to background checks under state law.

Federal law requires background checks when firearms are bought from licensed dealers but does not cover transactions between unlicensed sellers and buyers — which gun-control advocates have long sought to address.

Democrats pointed to polls in which more than eight in 10 Americans have supported expanded background check requirements in the wake of mass shootings.

“They are overwhelmingly telling us to do this, to fix this problem. So hiding our heads in the sand — or some folks in the Legislature hiding their heads in the sand — is really irresponsible, at best,” said Sen. Rosemary Bayer of Beverly Hills. She said the loopholes enable domestic abusers, people with violent criminal pasts and people with mental health issues to buy long guns from unlicensed sellers.

“We must take action" to prevent future tragedies, she said, pointing to more than 15,000 gun-related deaths in the U.S. this year. Twelve states require universal background checks for all firearm sales, Bayer said.

The legislation is likely to die, however, as have similar bills introduced every session since at least 2013. GOP lawmakers generally oppose gun-control efforts.

Abby Walls, spokeswoman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said state law prohibits private owners from selling any type of gun to buyers who committed or are charged with a felony and therefore would not have passed a background check.

Democrats were perplexed by the response.

“It’s clear to us, in statute and in practice, that private sellers are not currently required to run background checks on long guns,” Bayer said.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters fight structure fire

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
National Politics

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+14
Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
National Politics

Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the U.S. Senate mounted an aggressive case Tuesday against Democrats' sweeping election and voter-access legislation, pushing to roll back proposals for automatic registration, 24-hour ballot drop boxes and other changes in an increasingly charged national debate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News