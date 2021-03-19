Democrats rally behind recreational pot bill in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico confronted its last last major hurdle in Senate deliberations on Friday, as legislators pushed to send the bill to a supportive governor.

The state Senate scheduled a vote on a House-approved bill that legalizes cannabis sales and consumption for anyone 21 and older, levies a new 12% tax on cannabis and emphasizes support for communities where the criminalization of pot led to aggressive policing.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has pushed for the broad legalization of marijuana in efforts to spur employment and economic recovery from the pandemic and is expected to sign the legislation if given the chance. That would make New Mexico the 16th U.S. state to authorize recreational marijuana sales.

The bill includes close government oversight of cannabis production levels and pricing. It emerged from months of infighting among advocates, as legislators discarded a Republican-sponsored bill that that emphasized low taxes in an effort to stamp out illicit weed.

New Mexico flirted with cannabis legalization in the 1990s, when then-Gov. Gary Johnson challenged taboos against decriminalization in defiance of Republican allies. A medical marijuana program founded in 2007 has since attracted more than 100,000 patients.