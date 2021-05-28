Democrats read legislative maps despite wide opposition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats prepared to vote Friday on legislative district maps to govern elections in the Illinois General Assembly for the next decade despite an outcry from Republicans and Democratic-leaning community groups that say they've been ignored and haven't gotten clear answers about how the lines were drawn.

The Redistricting Committees in the House and Senate approved various legislation to create the map. Republicans slammed the House redistricting leader, Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez of Chicago, after she acknowledged she didn't know until Thursday night all the sources that were used. Even then, she struggled to explain what data, other than that developed from a criticized survey the U.S. Census conducts, went into creating the districts. She added that input from public hearings and “election results” were sources but was unable to elaborate.

Notice of Friday's hearings to prepare legislation for floor votes came with little more than an hour's notice, but representatives of several interest groups were able to tune in to complain about being left out.

“Until you send a message that inclusion counts, it’s just talk...,” Dilara Sayeed of the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition said via video conference. “We can’t move forward. We can’t have 10 more years of this.”