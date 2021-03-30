Democrats renew call for North Carolina to pass LGBT package

Equality North Carolina and the Campaign for Southern Equality backed the string of bills. House Bill 449 bars the panic defense, while HB 450 expands nondiscrimination protections for all LGBTQ people in North Carolina. House Bill 451 would completely do away with the bathroom bill passed in 2016, and HB 452 would prohibit conversion therapy.

The groups cited improved public opinion polling and greater public awareness of LGBT issues as factors that could lead to further legislative progress.

“There is a coordinated attack across multiple states and there's a greater need now than there was two years ago," said Allison Scott, a transgender woman affiliated with the Campaign which advocates for LGBTQ southerners. "North Carolina would be just one of many states to step up and do this. It wouldn't even be leading the pack. We're just asking North Carolina to join the pack.”

