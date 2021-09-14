Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds

Despite the changes, Republicans are expected to uniformly oppose the measure, which they say amounts to a federal takeover of elections. That leaves Democrats well short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill unless they change the Senate's filibuster rules, which Manchin and other moderates have ruled out.

Manchin has said Congress shouldn't pass voting legislation unless it is bipartisan. He has shopped the revised bill to some Republican senator in recent weeks, seeking their support. But there are no indications of any signing on.

Manchin told reporters Tuesday that the new bill “makes more sense, it’s more practical, more reasonable.”

“Now we have to sit down and work with our Republican colleagues," he said.

But it all puts Democrats right back where they started. The lack of progress is likely to frustrate party activists, many of whom view voting rights as the Civil Rights issue of the era.

“All year long Senate Democrats have committed to passing legislation to protect the most sacrosanct right in our democracy — the right to vote,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday from the chamber floor. “Republicans' refusal to work with us is not an excuse for not getting something done.”