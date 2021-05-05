Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are revising key sections of their sweeping legislation to overhaul U.S. elections, hoping to address concerns raised by state and local election officials even as they face daunting odds of passing the bill through Congress.

The changes would give states more time and flexibility to put new federal requirements in place after some election officials complained that the proposed timelines were burdensome. The bill would be the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation and touches on almost every aspect of the electoral process.

The tweaks are a small step forward for Democrats, who have said the legislation is a top priority while they hold Congress and the presidency. President Joe Biden has said the bill — which would create automatic voter registration nationwide, promote early voting, require more disclosure from political donors and restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, among other changes — would “restore the soul of America” by giving everyone equal access to the vote.

The legislation faces an uncertain future in the evenly split Senate, however. Republicans are universally opposed and argue it is a federal overreach designed to cement Democratic majorities. And Democrats themselves are not united on the measure, as West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has not yet signed on.