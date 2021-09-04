Democrats see consequences from redistricting reform push

But the commission's maps, though inching the way Democrats have lobbied for, still leave the state as something of a tossup. Under the latest version, the state's 4-3 split would be preserved and a new seat would appear in Denver's northern suburbs encompassing an area that voted Democratic by only 1.9 percentage points in 2020. Strategists acknowledge that seat could easily fall into Republican hands during a bad election cycle — like they may face next year.

“This looks like a 4-3-1 map in a state that went for Biden by 13.5,” said Craig Hughes, a veteran Colorado Democratic strategist. “That's not a good result for Democrats.”

Some Democrats have been grumbling that the party erred in backing the commission.

“I give Republicans a lot of credit — they play a ball game and if they lose they change the rules,” said Wellington Webb, a former Denver mayor who has objected to using the commission. “Democrats, we normally always fall on the category of let's be fair.”

Republicans have disagreed with some of the maps, but will be thrilled if the state's House districts stay relatively evenly split.