 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats see Nebraska's 2nd District as competitive in 2022
0 comments
AP

Democrats see Nebraska's 2nd District as competitive in 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrats are once again eyeing Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District as a possible pickup in the next general election.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee named the district Tuesday as one of its 22 competitive House districts that are either open or held by Republicans. The Nebraska seat is currently occupied by three-term U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.

The district, encompassing Omaha and most of its suburbs, is by far the most competitive in a state that's overwhelmingly Republican. It's also one of the most competitive districts nationally.

New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the committee's chairman, said Democrats plan to protect their House majority by “recruiting compelling candidates and empowering their campaigns with the resources” needed to win in each of the 22 districts.

Bacon first won the district in 2016 after unseating then-U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, a moderate Democrat. He has narrowly won re-election twice, including in 2020, when Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump in the district on his way to win the presidency.

Nebraska is one of two states that is able to split its electoral votes, and it has done so twice when the 2nd District voted for Biden last year and former President Barack Obama in 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News