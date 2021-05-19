Democrats show unity behind their budget plan as talks begin

“The chairs and the members of the committees have done an incredible job of striking a balance between providing stability for our year-to-year needs, while also moving us in the direction of addressing some of the systemic issues that we were painfully reminded of by COVID and certainly by racism that continues to plague our country,” said House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, made it clear Wednesday that the Democratic budget proposal, not the plan Lamont proposed in February, will be the “starting point for the negotiations" with the governor.

It's unclear what, if any, involvement the minority Republicans will have in the upcoming talks. While the GOP opposed both the tax and spending bills in committee, there was bipartisan support this week for a separate plan for spending $2.8 billion in federal COVID relief funds.

The major sticking point between Lamont, a former businessman, and the legislative Democrats, especially politically progressive ones, has focused on whether taxes should be raised. Lamont, considered to be a more a fiscal moderate, has warned that higher taxes could stymie the state's recovery from the pandemic.