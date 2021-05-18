Democrats step up pressure on Biden on Israel-Hamas battles

“Every Democrat, and I think every Republican, wants to minimize the exposure of both sides in Gaza and in Israel,” Hoyer told reporters. “There’s a difference about how that can be done.”

“All of us are very concerned about the violence that is occurring,” Hoyer said, and stressed support for Biden's efforts.

Tuesday's U.S. consultations with Arab leaders on the conflict came as the death toll rose to at least 213 Palestinians and 12 people in Israel. Efforts by Egypt and others to mediate a truce have stalled.

Biden has spoken out strongly on Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas rockets, and refrained from publicly criticizing Israel, or pressing it to wrap up what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated could be extended military strikes aimed at weakening Hamas in Gaza.

Biden in a call to Netanyahu on Monday expressed support for a cease-fire. He did not join in the calls by some of his party's lawmakers and by many foreign governments to demand one, however.