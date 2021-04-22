Democrats sue to block "audit" of 2020 Arizona election

The Senate is paying Cyber Ninjas $150,000, and an OANN host helped raise at least another $150,000 for the effort.

Bennett in a recent interview vowed to ensure that the audit is as fair as possible, despite concerns that Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan has embraced Trump and expressed doubt that Biden won.

“I don’t know if he’s specifically embraced ”Stop the Steal," but yes there are people that are questioning his opinions and whether they are going to affect the audit," Bennett said. “And I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we audit the election and not the contractor’s opinions.”

Supporters of Trump have cast doubt on the Maricopa County election results since Biden's narrow win in the state last year. But there has been no evidence of widespread fraud. Judges rejected several lawsuits alleging irregularities in the count.

Last month, the county released the results of two new audits of its equipment that showed no malicious software or incorrect counting equipment and that none of the computers or equipment were connected to the internet.