Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate

SALT AND IRS

In a town that loves acronyms, SALT, shorthand for state and local taxes, is on the table.

Democrats from high-tax coastal communities are demanding an increase in the current $10,000 limit on deductions taxpayers can claim for state and local taxes they pay. In a chamber where Pelosi can lose no more than three Democratic votes, they have leverage.

To ensure their support, many think that deduction ceiling will be increased. To make up for the lost revenue, the IRS could be given extra money or banks might be required to report more financial transaction information to the IRS, ideas aimed at bolstering tax collections.

TIMING

Last month, Pelosi told moderate Democrats that the House would consider their top priority, a separate $1 trillion bill financing road and other infrastructure projects, by Sept. 27.

In what seems a mutual political suicide pact, progressives have threatened to vote against that bill unless moderates are supporting the $3.5 trillion package, which liberals treasure. Ideally, Democratic leaders would love for both bills to be voted on together.