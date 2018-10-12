PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Democrats in Waller and Harris counties are pressuring officials to update the status of Prairie View A&M University students whose voter registrations are in jeopardy due to an address issue.
Democrats argue that Waller County incorrectly registered the Prairie View students, saying that students shouldn't have to fill out change-of-address forms to vote. But Waller County officials say they can't honor the Democrats' demand because the Texas Secretary of State's office instructed them to have students fill out the forms, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Thousands of students learned they may have registered under the wrong address on Tuesday, the final day to register to vote. The mix-up partly stems from how students receive mail. The university doesn't have individual mailboxes for students on campus. Instead, every student is provided a single P.O. box.
Two years ago, university officials, the county and local political parties agreed to have Prairie View students use either 700 University Drive or 100 University Drive as their residence when registering to vote. One address belongs to the university, while the other is for the campus bookstore.
Waller County Elections Administrator Christy Eason noted in the March primary election that the 700 University Drive address puts students in the City Hall precinct instead of the one on campus. Officials decided that students could vote at the polling place on campus but they had to fill out a change-of-address form.
The dispute escalated into an arrest Wednesday involving a member of 10th Congressional District Democratic nominee Mike Siegel's campaign. Siegel's field director, Jacob Aronowitz, was arrested at the Waller County courthouse after delivering a letter regarding the registration issue. The letter, signed by Siegel, two local candidates and the county's Democratic Party chair, demands that the county update the affected students' registrations.
Siegel said Aronowitz was charged with a misdemeanor for "failure to identify" himself, but the charge was dropped after a review of the incident.
Texas Secretary of State spokesman Sam Taylor confirmed that the office advised Waller County to inform the university that their previous guidance could put students' voter registrations in jeopardy.
Democratic Rep. Al Green expressed concern about the county's additional paperwork requirement for students. Green sent a letter requesting U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the matter, citing previous cases in which Waller County was accused of disenfranchising African-American residents and Prairie View students.
