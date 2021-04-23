Democrats won't put up $1M to pause Arizona election audit

The part of the order that would have halted the recount between 5 p.m. Friday and noon Monday won't be enforced because the Arizona Democratic Party did not want to risk $1 million for the brief halt, attorney Roopali Desai said.

“The reality is there are many parts of Judge Coury’s order that are really important and that we’re really applauding,” especially the fact the auditors are being required to produce policies, procedures and training materials on how they do the audit, Desai said.

“All those things are going to happen, regardless of the $1 million bond,” she said. “The bond was limited to this issue of halting the audit for this short period.”

A lawyer for the Senate, Kory Langhofer, had asked that any halt be delayed so he could immediately appeal.

Desai had urged the judge to act, saying the Senate outsourced the audit to Cyber Ninjas and the company was just making things up as they went along. She said there’s no evidence the audit was following state law on ballot secrecy or security.