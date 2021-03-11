Demonstrators sue, accuse San Jose police of excessive force

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two Northern California civil rights organizations and demonstrators, including a man who lost his right eye, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city of San Jose, saying police officers used excessive force against protesters who took to the streets last year following George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

The lawsuit filed by NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center as a class action seeks for everyone who was injured or wrongfully arrested to be compensated and for reforms in the way San Jose police are trained and directed to police protests, said Rachel Lederman, an attorney with Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, which is representing the plaintiffs.

Michael Acosta, 49, said he was returning to his downtown San Jose home from running errands on May 29 when he saw the demonstration and began taking photos and video of what was happening. Within minutes, he was struck on the eye with a projectile.

“I could hear the sounds and people running and shouting and explosions still going on around me and it was honestly terrifying. I felt helpless and afraid,” Acosta said at a videoconference.

Rachel Davis, a city spokesperson, declined to comment on pending litigation.