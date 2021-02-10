Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase

Republicans blasted the legislation in its entirety, saying schools have already received billions in aid and are safe to reopen. They cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.

“Students are falling behind, and mental health issues are on the rise. We know the costs of keeping schools closed are high. So why are schools still closed?” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the ranking Republican on the Education and Labor Committee. “Unfortunately, this bill is full of partisan policies disguised as COVID relief measures.”

The lawmakers' dispute reflected the complexities and frustrations of the national debate over reopening schools. Republicans proposed several variations of the same idea: to limit funding to schools that don't reopen. Rep. Gregory Murphy, R-N.C., sought to block funding from schools unless they bring at least high-needs students back to the classroom.

“We need to stop the excuses," Murphy said. "We need to stop all the nonsense. We need to get our kids back in school. Stop ruining their futures and stop playing games.”

Scott countered that schools can't make changes needed to reopen safely unless they get the funding in Biden's plan.