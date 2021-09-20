Dems, backers face uphill immigration path after Senate blow

Under special budget rules Democrats are using to protect their 10-year, $3.5 trillion bill, provisions cannot be included if their budget impact is outweighed by the magnitude of the policies they would impose.

MacDonough left no doubt about her view, writing in a memo to lawmakers that Democrats' plan to grant permanent residence to immigrants “is tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact.”

Doris Meissner, who led the Immigration and Naturalization Service under President Bill Clinton, said MacDonough's opinion seemed to leave little room for Democrats to include major immigration provisions in the 10-year $3.5 trillion bill, which funds dramatic changes in social safety net and environment programs.

“It seems to me that this is just really an effort to be able to say politically that they’ve tried everything that they can try,” Meissner, now a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, said of Democrats' vows to plow ahead.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden remains “absolutely committed to putting in place a pathway to citizenship” and supports senators offering alternatives but cautioned, “We don’t control the outcome of the parliamentarian process.”