PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Democratic Party is calling on a nominee for district attorney to withdraw, but the candidate says he doesn't plan to drop out.
Party chairman Phil Bartlett has asked Cumberland County District Attorney hopeful John Gale to stop running. The Bangor Daily News reports a party spokesman tells the paper Gale was asked to "immediately withdraw his candidacy."
The spokesman didn't give the paper a reason for the request. Three people who worked with Gale at a previous job told the paper he left in 2004 in the midst of a human resource investigation into sexual misconduct with multiple female colleagues.
Gale says he's not withdrawing and he "did nothing wrong to anybody" at the job. He's running against independent Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck.