Dems eye $6T plan on infrastructure, Medicare, immigration

The senators' group suggests tapping $120 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief money and $315 billion from the Paycheck Protection Program, created to help businesses pay workers during the coronavirus lockdowns. The senators also want to go after tax dodgers by bolstering the IRS.

One source of contention among these senators is over raising gas taxes by linking future increases to inflation. It's an idea that many other Democrats oppose and goes against Biden’s pledge not to tax Americans earning less than $400,000. The bipartisan group is also considering a fee on electric vehicle users.

For his plan, Biden has proposed raising taxes on corporations, from 21% to 28%, to fund the jobs plan, and increasing taxes on wealthy Americans earning more than $400,000 — moves that Republicans flatly oppose.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made it clear Thursday there will almost certainly be a second bill from Democrats, regardless of whether a bipartisan deal is reached. She panned the effort to increase the tax consumers that pay at the gas pump.

“I don’t think the American people, America’s working families should be footing the bill for roads and bridges and the rest that America’s wealthiest people and businesses are using,” she said.