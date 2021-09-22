Dems, GOP release proposed legislative district maps for WA

At least three of the commission’s four voting members must approve the new maps by Nov. 15. The Legislature can make only minor tweaks. If the commission were to fail to reach agreement, the state Supreme Court would be charged with drawing the new maps.

Disputes over the initial plans began swiftly, with state Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski slamming the GOP plan as “gerrymandering” in a statement and arguing they “should go back to the drawing board and try producing maps that respect the law.”

State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich responded with his own statement, accusing Democrats of gerrymandering and describing their draft maps as “the definition of political hackery” aimed at keeping Democrats “in perpetual control.”

Graves said his map would nearly double the number of swing districts from six to 11, and released a spreadsheet calculating the Democrats’ proposals would cut the number of swing districts in the state to just three. “We want competition,” Graves said. “Democrats apparently do not.”

Alex Bond, a spokesperson for the state Democrats, called that measure bogus, saying the party’s legislative candidates often lag behind the statewide votes, meaning the Graves plan would really create several new Republican-leaning districts.

